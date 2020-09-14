ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ryan Pierce said he had to get involved when he heard about a program coming to the help the community in which he was born and raised.
“People want to see things get better,” said Pierce.
With the support of his church Mount Missionary Baptist church, they collectively started volunteering with Cure Violence on community projects in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Their hope is to spread Cure Violence’s message with their congregation.
Cure Violence combats crime from a health and community perspective.
[RELATED: St. Louis spending millions to ‘Cure Violence;’ does the program work?]
The program is currently assigned to Wells-Goodfellow, Walnut Park, and Dutchtown neighborhoods.
In the Wells-Goodfellow area, homicides are down 50% and robberies down more than 30%.
The Urban League is leading Cure Violence in the Walnut Park area. They told News 4 they are still in the hiring phase.
However, despite that, they’ve already been active by de-escalating crime in recent weeks.
[RELATED: Teen girl is St. Louis' 194 killing of the year]
Currently homicides are up more than 36% percent for the city this year.
The nonprofit Employment Connections also oversees the Dutchtown neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.