ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A motorist has died after slamming into an Illinois state police patrol car on Interstate 55 southwest of Chicago in Romeoville.
WLS-TV reports that the woman was driving south on I-55 when she lost control of her vehicle about 2 a.m. Friday in a construction zone, struck the patrol car from behind and rolled rover. Her name has not been released.
A state trooper in the patrol car suffered minor injuries.
The crash and investigation closed southbound lanes of the freeway until about 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Information from: WLS-TV.
