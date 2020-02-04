ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A body was found in St. Clair County overnight.
A passing motorist called authorities around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday about a possible body next to St. Clair Avenue just west of Route 157. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man dead.
The man’s cause of death is currently unknown, but authorities said they are handling the incident as a suspicious death.
No other information has been released.
