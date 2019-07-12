ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 have reopened in North City following a deadly motorcycle crash.
The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on the interstate near Union. Around 10 motorcycles were reportedly traveling down the interstate when an SUV accidentally ran into the back of one of the bikes and caused a chain reaction. A total of five motorcycles were involved in the crash.
Two people were killed in the crashed and three others were rushed to the hospital.
“A bike is different than a car,” said Alexis, a motorcyclist who was nearby at the time of the crash. “You can’t stop as fast as you can on four wheels with two wheels. So, when he hit one and the others were trailing behind the other motorcyclist it just caused a chain reaction.”
Alexis said she was a good distance from the pack but was close enough that the debris from the crash hit her. She was not seriously injured.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until around 6 a.m.
No other information has been released.
