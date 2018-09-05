ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews were called to Big Bend Road after a motorcyclist was hit.
The incident occurred at Big Bend and Manchester around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police and an ambulance were seen at the crash scene.
The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital urgently, officials said.
The mother and child who were inside the SUV were not injured.
No additional information has been made available.
