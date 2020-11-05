HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Madison County Wednesday night.
The crash occurred just before 8:20 p.m. on Illinois Route 140 at Legion Drive, west of Hamel.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, a Harley Davidson Motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed into the front of a Ford F150.
The driver of the motorcycle, 37-year-old Skyler L. Henson, of Vandalia, was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.
The 57-year-old driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
