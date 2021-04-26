WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Hillsboro man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Washington County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Darrell Smith, 46, was killed when his Harley Davidson overturned and hit a tree on north Highway 21 at Woodhaven Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
