DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver was killed in an early morning crash Friday in unincorporated Dupo.
Around 3 a.m. officers were called to a crash involving a 1993 Harley Davidson on Water Street near the intersection of North Main Street. A second vehicle, a red 1998 Mercury Mountaineer, was also believed to have been involved in the crash and was stopped by Cahokia officers following the crash.
Gerald Foutch, 63, of East Carondelet, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The driver of the Mountaineer was taken to the St. Clair County Jail. The crash is under investigation.
