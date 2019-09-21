NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An overnight crash in north St. Louis left one person dead.
The crash happened near Union Blvd and Sacramento around 4:45 a.m. Police said a man on a motorcycle was pronounced dead after he was involved in a crash with another car.
No additional information has been released.
News 4 will update as more information has been released.
