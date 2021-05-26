ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A motorcyclist was killed late Wednesday afternoon after getting hit on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said a black 2013-2017 Honda Accord was speeding and hit a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of I-55 between Butler Hill and Meramec Bottom Road. The crash happened at 7:30 p.m.
Officials said the motorcyclist died as a result of the injuries.
Officers are looking for the Accord. Call highway patrol at 636-300-2800 if you saw the incident or know who the Accord driver is.
