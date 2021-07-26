MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Hartford, Illinois man was killed in an early morning head-on crash in Madison County Monday.
Illinois State Police say the accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Fosterberg Road near Serenity Drive. A 19-year-old was driving a 2005 silver Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Fosterberg Road when he tried to pass the car in front of him. Police say the Grand Am collided with a 1998 dark blue Kraft-Tech motorcycle that was going southbound.
The rider of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Matthew Foster, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Grand Am was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper passing on the left, not wearing a seat belt and driving without car insurance.
