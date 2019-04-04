CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a 2-car crash in Creve Coeur Wednesday.
Police said Brian Wallace, 39, of Creve Coeur was killed in the accident when the motorcycle and passenger car collided on Decker Lane.
Decker Lane from Studt Ave to Old Ballas Road was closed as accident reconstruction crews responded to the scene.
The driver of the car is cooproating with police and no charges have been filed.
