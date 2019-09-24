ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he hit another car in the Central West End Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The accident happened in the 4200 block of Lindell just after 4:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist was riding with a juvenile passenger when he hit another car. Both victims were taken to a hospital where the motorcyclist died.
The juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries.
