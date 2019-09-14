FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A biker was killed Saturday afternoon after their motorcycle collided with an SUV on Lindbergh Blvd. in Frontenac.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. when the motorcycle rider was heading southbound on Lindbergh and the SUV was going northbound. Police said the SUV driver attempted to turn left on a green light when they collided with the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. No information was released on the gender and age of the driver.
Highway patrol said it isn't clear yet who had the right of way. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.
Police closed down southbound Lindbergh at Plaza Frontenac just south of Clayton Road for four hours to investigate the scene.
It's unknown if the biker was a part of the 'Ride of the Century' event.
