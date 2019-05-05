I-44 at Pacific

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed after a Sunday night accident on I-44, police said. 

Police said a motorcyclist was killed after an accident with a semi-trailer truck on Eastbound I-44 near the Pacific exit around 8 p.m.

MoDOT reports the Pacific exit ramp remains closed as of 8:50 p.m. MoDOT estimated the closure lasted about four hours.

