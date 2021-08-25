ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A crash closed multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 55 in St. Louis County Wednesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle rear-ended a car on the interstate just before Interstate 255 around 9 a.m. The motorcycle driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
At one point, traffic was down to one lane in the area. All lanes were reopened to traffic before 9:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.