O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in O'Fallon are investigating a hit-and-run after a motorcyclist was hit over the weekend.
A motorcyclist was traveling west on Central Park when a silver 2008 or 2009 Ford Taurus turned from Central Park Circle in front of him, police said. The motorcyclist hit the Taurus and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Taurus continued east on Central Park. Police say the vehicle should have damage along the front passenger side. Police believe the occupants of the vehicle were at Buffalo Wild Wings before the crash.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Nick Schmidt at #618-624-9542 or email him at nschmidt@ofallon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.