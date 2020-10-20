SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Officers in South Roxana have identified a motorcyclist who fled from them.
According to police, the motorcycle had no visible registration when officers spotted it in the 400 block of Chaffer in front of the Roxana High School while students were being dismissed around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Officers said the male driver was driving reckless at the time.
When an officer attempted to pull the motorcycle over, the suspect drove off. The officer did not chase the suspect due to concerns about student safety and pedestrian traffic, police said.
No one was hurt.
The South Roxana Police Department said they will be filing charges related to the incident.
