UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening after he hit a car that was pulling out of a parking lot in Union, Mo.
Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. near Highway 50 and Washington Avenue. Bret Messling, 24, of Union, was riding a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R750 westbound on Highway 50 when the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Accent tried to turn left out of a parking lot onto Highway 50, but ended up in the path of Messling's motorcycle. The two vehicles then collided.
Messling was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 50 was closed for several hours so police could investigate.
