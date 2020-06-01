ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating a shooting that happened off of Interstate 70 early Monday morning.
According to police, a suspect riding a motorcycle fired several shots into a vehicle stopped a traffic signal at Goodfellow and I-70. The motorcycle then left the scene.
One man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a hospital for critical injuries. The other passenger was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
