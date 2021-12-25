Motorcyclist ejected, then hit by SUV and killed on I-70 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An 18-year-old was ejected from his motorcycle, then hit by an SUV and killed on I-70 in Bridgeton late Friday night, police say.
The accident happened on westbound I-70 just west of Lindbergh around 11:35 p.m. Police say Cesar Estrada-Lopez was speeding on a motorcycle and following a 2019 Dodge Journey too close, when he rear-ended the Dodge Journey. Estrada-Lopez was then ejected into another westbound lane.
Police tell News 4 that the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado then swerved to the right to avoid the motorcycle and hit Estrada-Lopez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
