ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A motorcyclist was ejected and killed when he crashed on I-64 in St. Charles County early Sunday morning.
The accident happened near the Highway 94 exit just before 1:45 a.m. Jesse Perkins, 28, of Silex, Mo. was riding westbound and had trouble staying in one lane. Police say he then drove off the roadway and into ground before he was ejected. Both Perkins and the motorcycle hit the guardrail before Perkins came to a rest in the grassy median.
Paramedics pronounced Perkins dead at the scene.
