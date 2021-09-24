LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 54-year-old man from Troy, Mo. was killed in a crash in Lincoln County Thursday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Missouri Highway 47 near Ridge Road. A 2012 Ford Econoline was going eastbound on Highway 47 and then made a left turn into the patch of a 2000 Harley Davidson FLSTF that was going westbound. The Econoline then hit the front the of motorcycle, causing the rider, Jeffrey Hamlett, to be ejected.
Hamlett was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.