SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 49-year-old man was killed when he hit a car and was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding in South City Friday afternoon.
Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Gravois and Rosa just before 3:30 p.m. Muhamed Sirucic, 49, of South City was driving a 2008 Yamaha V-Star east on Gravois when the motorcycle hit the left fender of a 2008 Toyota Yaris going north on Rosa.
Sirucic was ejected from the motorcycle and hit the pavement. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Yaris was not injured and is cooperating with officers, police tell News 4.
