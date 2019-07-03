FARMSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- Authorities have identified a Wright City, Mo. man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Farmersville, Illinois.
Around 9:30 p.m., 58-year-old Menno Yoder, of Wright City, Mo., was riding his Triumph Rocket III motorcycle on northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 55 from Mine Avenue when it failed to negotiate the curve of the road.
The motorcycle left the road and slid into a ditch. Yoder was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Police said Yoder was not wearing a helmet.
