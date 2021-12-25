Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Day crash in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A motorcyclist died after crashing in Wentzville on Christmas Day.
Officials with the Wentzville Police Department said the motorcyclist crashed on the David Hoekel Parkway overpass near Interstate 70 around 6:30 p.m. The motorcyclist died on the scene. Their age and gender haven't been released yet.
The overpass was shut down for investigators to handle the scene.
