ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in St. Charles County.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive before 9:30 a.m. Authorities told News 4 the motorcyclist apparently struck another vehicle, lost control and then was hit by a semi-truck.
The motorcycle driver was later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.
