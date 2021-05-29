ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A motorcyclist was killed after he fell off eastbound I-64 onto a gravel lot below the highway in downtown St. Louis overnight.
The incident happened on eastbound I-64 near 16th Street just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Police tell News 4 they received a call about a motorcycle accident in the eastbound lanes of the highway near 11th Street. Officers say they found a damaged motorcycle but could not find the rider, and still could not find him after searching on and below the highway. Police say the victim's family could not contact him either.
Around 5:45 a.m. police received a call for a man down near railroad tracks behind the Greyhound bus station. Relatives tracked his cell phone and found him dead on a gravel lot under the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Poplar and 16th Streets. Police believe he fell off the motorcycle and off the highway, but the motorcycle kept going and crashed at I-64 and 11th Street.
