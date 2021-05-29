ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Forest Park Parkway Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the motorcycle rider was going fast in the eastbound lanes near Union Boulevard and hit a street light around 2:15 p.m. The rider was thrown off the motorcycle and suffered a serious head injury.
Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he later died. Accident reconstruction crews were called to scene. All eastbound were closed for a little more than two hours.
At first police said two motorcycles were involved but later said it was only just one.
