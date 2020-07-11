ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man in his 50s was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 north of downtown St. Louis Saturday evening.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 at Salisbury and was reported to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) just before 9 p.m.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed into a MoDOT truck. The man was then taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol later identified the man as 55-year-old Jimmie Watkins from Florissant, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.