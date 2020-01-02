ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An attempted traffic stop ended in a deadly wreck on the St. Charles Rock Road near I-170 Thursday evening.
A St. Ann officer tried to stop a motorcycle rider he spotted doing wheelies.
Missouri Highway Patrol said the biker zoomed off and then hit another driver.
That bike rider was killed. The name of the driver has not been released.
The driver of the car that was hit was also injured.
