MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 45-year-old man is dead after a major accident in Maryland Heights.
The accident happened near the area of Westline Industrial Drive and Westport Plaza Drive Wednesday afternoon.
The man was on a motorcycle and collided with a woman, 49, who was driving a car.
The man, who police say is from the St. Charles area, was taken to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries.
The woman was not injured.
All directions were blocked on Westline Industrial Drive for several hours while police investigated the crash. The were opened later Wednesday evening.
