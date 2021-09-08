70 and Mid Rivers Mall Crash

A crash blocked lanes of westbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive Wednesday morning.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle crash snarled traffic on westbound Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.

The crash involved a semi-truck and motorcycle on the interstate near Mid Rivers Mall Drive before 9:30 a.m. The motorcycle driver reportedly suffered critical injuries.

At least one lane of the roadway was closed to traffic while first responders were on the scene. No other information has been released.

