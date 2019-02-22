O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Five sport motorcycles were stolen when a Metro East business was burglarized overnight.
Police in O’Fallon, Illinois told News 4 MetroEast Motorsports on Frontage Road was burglarized around 2:30 a.m. Friday. According to officials, a rock was thrown thru the window.
Police said they are reviewing surveillance video from the business.
No other information has been disclosed.
