ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two police officers were injured Thursday in a vehicle accident during the funeral procession for fallen North County Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf.
SkyZoom 4 was over the processional when the officers were seen on the ground with their bikes next to them.
It was unclear what led to the incident, but bike officers were providing traffic control and for the hearse.
Several officers from multiple departments and several emergency medical responders were on scene tending to the officers near the intersection of Jamieson and Chippewa.
At least one of the officers worked for St. Charles County. Both were taken to an area hospital with injuries.
News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
