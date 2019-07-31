ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis area motorcycle driver is asking MoDOT to reconsider its in-lay lane markers on interstates.
Mike Mudd says he's ridden motorcycles most of his life.
"The therapy, stress therapy, the wind, it's just a nice, good time," said Mudd.
But about a year ago, he started noticing what he described as a hazard on St. Louis area interstates - the grooves between lanes.
"Depends on the speed and angle you hit it. It could be a little bump or a large one that gets you," said Mudd, noting he thinks some of those grooves are too deep.
MoDOT officials say in-lay reflective lane markers are placed in those indentations.
"It's all about safety, reflectivity, and the primary purpose is nighttime when it's raining," said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT assistant district engineer in St. Louis.
But Mudd says it's everything else in the niche causing a problem.
"The more spring storms I got caught in, debris was getting washed into these grooves and then rocks and the reflectors and other debris is getting kicked up into our faces," said Mudd. In fact, he says it's gotten so bad that he and other motorcycle drivers are switching from open-face helmets to full-face helmets.
"Debris on the road is always a challenge. We do the best we can to take care of that. I know we've looked at a few different styles, some are a hair deeper than others, but you're only talking about, once this is glued down, it's a half inch," said Croarkin.
Croarkin says MoDOT started moving away from the lane reflectors on top of the pavement because they can too easily be clipped by plow trucks or other vehicles. Croarkin says MoDOT started testing the in-lay reflectors on I-170 and I-70 back in 2010. Since then, they've added them on some other parts of interstates with three or more lanes. This year, they hired a consultant to look at their effectiveness, the cost of maintaining them, and whether they decrease the number of crashes.
"If we didn't believe they were safe and helping, we wouldn't be pursing them," said Croarkin.
But Mudd is hoping they can find a different solution to the reflection and lane issues.
"These grooves are not the answer," said Mudd.
