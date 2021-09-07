ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men died after a late-night crash near Forest Park.
According to St. Louis police, a man was standing behind a parked 2017 Chevrolet Cruze in the 5000 block of Kensington when a motorcycle hit him and the car around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The impact from the crash caused the motorcycle driver to be thrown from the vehicle.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.