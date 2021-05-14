DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver was killed in an early morning crash Friday in Dupo.
The crash occurred on Water Street at North Main Street before 7 a.m. Few details have been released, but St. Clair County Sheriff’s officials told News 4 they are investigating reports that another car was involved in the crash.
No other details have been released. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.