BOND COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 72-year-old motorcycle driver was killed during a Monday afternoon crash in Bond County.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, Jimmie White, of Taylor Springs, Illinois, was driving a Harley Davidson from Illinois 127 at the entrance to the ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 when he crashed into a semi-trailer that failed to stop to oncoming traffic when making a left turn around 1:20 p.m.
White was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The 49-year-old driver of the semi-truck from Inkster, Michigan, was not injured in the crash but was given a citation for failing to yield while turning left.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
