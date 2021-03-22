ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver was critically injured in a south St. Louis crash Sunday evening.
According to police, a motorcycle crashed into a car in the 7700 block of South Broadway around 6:10 p.m. The motorcycle driver was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the center turn lane.
The 35-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition. A passenger inside of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries and listed in stable condition.
Accident reconstruction is investigating.
