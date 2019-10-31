RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The NICU at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights celebrated Halloween in style Thursday.
The group Mightiest Mamas provided felt costumes for the children ranging from Superman, to a future Blues player, to Snow White and Tiana.
"Motherhood is hard enough without complications and when women go through tough experiences, like have long antepartum stays or have babies in the NICU, it adds a tremendous amount of stress," said Tara Docekal with Mightiest Mamas.
Docekal started Mightiest Mamas which is a group of friends supporting mothers dealing with difficult situations.
The idea grew out of her own heartbreaking experiences.
"Thanksgiving 2017 I had a miscarriage at 13 weeks," she said.
When she was finally able to get pregnant again, she had more complications.
Her daughter was born premature and Docekal said it's a miracle they're both alive and doing well.
“I have so much love, so much support from friends and family but this is still so hard, it would be helpful to have someone who has gone through this before to hold my hand," Docekal said.
That's where Mightiest Mamas comes in. The group provides a helpful hand, a care package, a shoulder to lean on.
This Halloween, it was a handmade costume to let other moms know they're not alone on their journey.
