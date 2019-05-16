ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Senate passed one of the strictest abortion laws in the country overnight Wednesday.
It only allows a few exceptions for abortions past the eight week mark, include if the life of the mother is in danger, or carrying the baby to full term would permanently disable the mother.
There are no exceptions for women who are the victims of rape or incest.
Doctors who perform abortions after that eight week mark could be sent to jail for up to 15 years.
Some opponents believe the condition of the fetus should be taken into consideration, as the only current medical exemptions apply to the mother.
Jennifer Box had to make an impossible choice recently, but one she believes was right and wouldn’t be allowed under this legislation.
When she was about 12 weeks pregnant she found out that the daughter she was carrying had what is sometimes called "Edwards syndrome."
Babies with Edwards syndrome are often stillborn or die within hours or weeks of their birth.
“They can not eat or breathe on their own,” Box said. “They don't walk, they don't speak.”
She terminated her pregnancy two weeks after she found out.
Box keeps a heart made out of paper roses on the wall with her family photos. The heart is adorned with her unborn child’s initials, LRB, for Libby Rose Box.
Earlier this year Box testified before lawmakers in Jefferson City, going public about one of the most private matters in her life.
"They keep repeating a line that they are there to protect the unborn, and that makes me viscerally angry because I am Libby's mother and I speak for my unborn daughter,” Box said. “I believe the most difficult decision you can make as a parent is to end your child's life. That's not a decision we made lightly, that's not a decision that wasn't heartbreaking for us. But it was what my greatest act of love can be, to spare her body pain and suffering.”
Box is pregnant again. She told News 4 she is expecting a girl in August.
