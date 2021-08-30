(KMOV.com) -- The recent deaths of 13 US service members is weighing heavy on military families in St. Louis.
It has been almost 11 years since Lisa Beckerman lost her son Sgt. Michael Beckerman to the war in Afghanistan, but every day remains an emotional struggle. Sgt. Beckerman, 25, was killed on December 31, 2010 while clearing a warehouse, his mother said.
"He found a cache of bombs, he radioed out...the bombs detonated, the building fell and my son was killed," she said.
Beckerman had made a career out of the military. After enlisting with the National Guard at 17, he served three tours over the last six years of his life. A combat engineer, he was critical in U.S. forces ability to build and in some cases "blow up" infrastructure needed for missions.
He deployed to Iraq from late 2004 until 2006, before returning for a second deployment in 2007 and 2008. In May of 2010, the 25-year-old deployed to Afghanistan and served for nearly seven months before his death.
"He was one of those that would go around and check that everybody was comfortable and felt safe in the hole they had to sleep before he would go find his own place to sleep," his mother said. "My son had a caregiver's heart."
Beckerman said she learned of her son's death during a phone call with her ex-husband, who had been notified by Beckerman's wife, also deployed to Afghanistan.
"I was like wait, what do you mean?" she said. "How bad can this be, and he said, 'Lisa, you're not listening to me,' and then I fell to the floor and screamed."
Nearly a year after her son's death, Beckerman said the "numbness" wore off and turned to shock. She struggled to do anything outside her home, often telling people she was "sick."
"Once you're able to step through this nightmare, you realize you need to live your life in service for them," she said. "So for me, that meant joining veteran groups and taking part in activities associated with the military."
Beckerman said when she learned of the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed by a suicide bomber outside the Kabul Airport, she stepped away from social media and the news, as a way to protect her own heart.
"There's 13 more families that are going to become one of us," she said. "A family we don't want to belong to."
She now has her son's dog tags to accompany those of several military veterans in her family. Those dog tags, photos and memories are all she has left, physically, of her son.
"They know what they signed up for, they knew it was a possibility," she said. "We all say it's not going to happen to us. If not me, who?"
Sgt. Michael Beckerman is honored at the Missouri Military Memorial in Jefferson Barracks Park, along with other Missourians who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.