CBS NEWS -- Wogene Debele was nine months pregnant with her fourth child when she contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. Doctors were able to deliver her baby boy three weeks ago, but because of the virus, Debele had to be separated from him immediately.
This week, she lost her battle with the coronavirus before ever getting the chance to hold her newborn baby.
On Wednesday, Mayor Kate Stewart of Takoma Park, Maryland, where Debele was a prominent member of the Ethiopian community, began the city's virtual council meeting with a moment of silence for the beloved local mother and her grieving family.
"This evening, I'd like to start us off with a moment of silence," she said, displaying a picture of Debele with her husband and three older children. "Over the last few weeks, talking to family and friends, and especially today, one of the things that I learned is that her name means 'my community, my people.' And you could tell by her smile in this picture. She meant so much to our community, our broader city… among the Ethiopian community in our city, and in her family. She meant a great deal and it is a tragic loss for all of us right now."
