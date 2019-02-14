MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a Jeep with a woman and toddler inside in North County before driving away.
The accident happened near the intersection St. Cyr and Lewis and Clark Thursday evening.
A mother and toddler were inside a white Jeep Cherokee when it was hit by another car. The Jeep ended up on its side.
The mother was trapped and had to be cut out of the car. Good Samaritans helped police get the toddler out.
The driver of the other car drove off.
