Teen and officer

Charlotte Sadler's son (L) and Officer Steve Williams (R)

 Charlotte Sadler

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A local mother is thanking a Florissant police officer for helping her son.

Charlotte Sadler posted a picture of her son on Facebook showing him all dressed up and ready for the homecoming dance.

In the post, she said neither she or her son knew how to tie a tie, so they went to the Florissant Police Department where Officer Steve Williams was happy to help.

Sadler says she’s grateful for the time Officer Williams spent with her son.

