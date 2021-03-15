LOS ANGELES (CBS Newspath) -- A Southern California mother and her baby are finally home together, after they both nearly died from COVID-19.
Yvette Camacho was all smiles under her mask, Thursday, as she wheeled her newborn daughter, Emery, out of the hospital. It marked the end of her family’s months-long battle with COVID-19, and the beginning of their life together.
“I am ecstatic,” Camacho says. “We have been waiting for this moment for quite some time now.”
Camacho came to San Antonio Hospital in Upland, CA in January, sick with COVID-19. At just 30 years old, she had no preexisting conditions other than her pregnancy. She was so sick; the decision was made to airlift her Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
“By the time she came to us, she was really struggling,” says Dr. Dominic Emerson, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai. “If she had not come to us or even if we had delayed the transfer, for whatever reason, I don't think unfortunately either her or the baby would have survived this."
Camacho was put on a life support system that does the job of the heart and lungs. Her baby, Emery, needed to be delivered immediately at only 26 weeks.
With Camacho on a ventilator, and her body paralyzed, she was not aware of the delivery. She woke up a week later. Her only contact with Emery, was over Facetime.
“The first moments of life, it’s the most bonding time, and I didn’t get to experience that,” says Camacho.
Camacho was discharged after 18 days. Emery was transferred back to the NICU at San Antonio Hospital, to be closer to home. Then, one month and two pounds later, Emery was strong enough to leave the hospital. Now, both mom and baby are doing well.
“It’s really a miracle that we both made it,” says Camacho. “It has changed my perspective.”
The new mom says she is planning to enjoy every minute of it.
Doctors at Cedars-Sinai and elsewhere say it is still being researched why some pregnant women with no preexisting conditions can get so sick with the coronavirus. It is recommended that pregnant women speak with their doctors about whether they should get the COVID-19 vaccine.
