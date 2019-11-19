FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was found stabbed to death in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express in Fenton Tuesday afternoon.
Police said 51-year-old Sharon Theleman was found dead in the room at 1848 Bowles Avenue when officers were called after the two women missed their scheduled checkout time.
Her mother Marjorie Theleman, 78, was also found on scene suffering from self-inflicted wounds. Police said she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said the elder Theleman, who lives in the 700 block of Laclede Station Road, checked her daughter out of a nursing home and rented the hotel room.
According to charging documents, once in the room, Theleman reportedly stabbed her daughter to death with a knife. She left a typed note explaining her actions in the room, as well as a handwritten note telling housekeeping to call the police.
Officers said she then tried to suffocate herself with a plastic bag, but she survived.
