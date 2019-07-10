ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A mother and son are facing charges after a deadly double shooting near a North City high school in June.
Prosecutors charged Isaiah Gholson, 17, with one count of first-degree murder, assault, failure to report a shooting and two counts of armed criminal action. His mother, Ranada Anthony, 39, was also charged in connection with the shooting. She was charged with third-degree assault, failure to report a shooting and hindering prosecution of a felony.
Police said 52-year-old Kerry Charley and a 32-year-old female were shot in the 3600 block of Prairie near the Beaumont High School in North St. Louis City around 4 p.m. on June 9.
Police said Charley died from his injuries and the female victim was taken to a local hospital.
A nearby resident told News 4 he heard as many as seven shots.
According to court documents, Charley, a mechanic who worked on cars at his home, had worked on a BMW and when the teen and his mom came to pick up the car an argument broke out. During the argument, the two suspects attempted to take the BMW without paying the repair bill, police said.
When Gholson allegedly grabbed the car keys and got in the vehicle, Charley went to the driver’s window and tried to get the keys back, after which the suspect pulled a gun and shot the mechanic multiple times. At the same time, Anthony hit and shoved the woman who was at the scene. That victim then started running away but was shot by the younger suspect in the back, according to police.
Following the shootings, Gholson reportedly left in the BMW and his mother left in the car she arrived in.
The surviving shooting victim identified Anthony as the woman who hit her. She also picked Gholson as being the man who fired the shots.
No bond is allowed for Gholson but Anthony is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. Police said both suspects deny being at the scene. The BMW is registered in Anthony’s name, according to court records.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
