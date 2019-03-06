CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Tashonda Troupe says she’s making it her mission to make sure another inmate doesn’t die while in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.
“My son lost his life on March, 1,” said Troupe.
Lamar Catchings had been in the jail since April 2018 on assault charges.
“He wasn’t convicted of nothing, they were just holding him here,” said Troupe.
Troupe says she was in disbelief when she learned her son was found dead in a cell.
“I don’t know how he died, I don’t know why he died, I don’t know how long or none of that,” said Troupe.
Troupe says some of those questions were answered when she received letters from inmates who knew her son.
They said for three weeks, he laid in a cell, sick and in pain. Now Troupe is questioning the level of medical care her son received leading up to his death.
“The letter states that my son didn’t eat, he didn’t come out of his cell basically,” said Troupe.
Jail officials say this case is still under investigation. They are also waiting on Catchings’ autopsy but say there are no signs of foul play or suicide.
“My son made mistakes yes, but everybody does, but that doesn’t mean he deserved to die,” said Troupe.
Catchings is the third inmate to die in the St. Louis County Jail in 2019. News 4 found there were no deaths reported in the jail last year. Only two occurred in 2017.
Catchings’ family has started a fundraiser to conduct their own private autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.